Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 02, 2023
Ways to get the perfect base for makeup
Clean your face using a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, grease, pollutants, and any product build-up on your skin
Start clean
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
After cleansing, use a toner on the face. Swap your moisturizer with a vitamin C serum and go for a pore-minimizing primer
For oily skin
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Use a matte foundation as they are light on the skin and help to cut down the excess oil. Follow it up with compact powder to set the makeup
Next step
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
If you have dry skin use lightweight, hydrating products, one with hyaluronic acid right from the face wash to the primer
For dry skin
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Next step
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Use a color corrector to conceal blemishes, if any. And follow it up with a hydrating, creamy foundation for a dewy look
To seal off the makeup, spray on a facial mist or setting spray, it goes wonderfully with dry skin
Set your makeup
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Prep up your skin by cleansing it with a foaming or oil-absorbing face wash. Follow it up with a rose toner and a lightweight, soothing serum
Combination skin
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Since people with combination skin have both dry and oily areas on the skin, it's best to go with two foundations
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Two foundation
Use the mattifying foundation on oily patches such as the T-zone. Apply dewy foundation to the dry areas
Next step
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Blend it using a damp brush and finish off with a setting spray
Final step
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
