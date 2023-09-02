Heading 3

Ways to get the perfect base for makeup

Clean your face using a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, grease, pollutants, and any product build-up on your skin

Start clean

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

After cleansing, use a toner on the face. Swap your moisturizer with a vitamin C serum and go for a pore-minimizing primer

For oily skin

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Use a matte foundation as they are light on the skin and help to cut down the excess oil. Follow it up with compact powder to set the makeup

 Next step

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

If you have dry skin use lightweight, hydrating products, one with hyaluronic acid right from the face wash to the primer

For dry skin

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Next step

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Use a color corrector to conceal blemishes, if any. And follow it up with a hydrating, creamy foundation for a dewy look

To seal off the makeup, spray on a facial mist or setting spray, it goes wonderfully with dry skin

Set your makeup

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Prep up your skin by cleansing it with a foaming or oil-absorbing face wash. Follow it up with a rose toner and a lightweight, soothing serum

Combination skin

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Since people with combination skin have both dry and oily areas on the skin, it's best to go with two foundations

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Two foundation 

Use the mattifying foundation on oily patches such as the T-zone. Apply dewy foundation to the dry areas

Next step

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Blend it using a damp brush and finish off with a setting spray

Final step

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

