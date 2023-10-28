Heading 3

Ways to give a confident presentation 

Before the presentation, talk positively with yourself as it makes easier to deal with challenging times

Talk to yourself

Relax yourself by taking deep breaths to avoid stress

 Take deep breaths

If you are nervous about giving a presentation, don't show it. Instead you should reframe it into excitement

Avoid nervousness

Practice everything that you are going to deliver in the first minute to avoid mistakes in the beginning

Practice beforehand

Shake hands and talk with as many people as possible ahead of time

 Meet people

While presenting to your colleagues, make sure to wear a smile or other optimistic expression to create a pleasant attitude

Optimistic expression

Your body language plays a vital role in deciding your level of confidence during a presentation. So, keep it engaging to make yourself more confident

Use engaging gestures

Maintain an eye contact with the audience to show your confidence and sense of knowledge perfectly

Eye contact

Taking pause at some point of presentation lets the audience to understand your opinion, and apparently shows your confidence

 Pauses

Before starting a presentation, listen to your favorite music to reduce the fear of presenting before the concerned audience 

Listen to music

