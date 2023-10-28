Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Ways to give a confident presentation
Before the presentation, talk positively with yourself as it makes easier to deal with challenging times
Talk to yourself
Relax yourself by taking deep breaths to avoid stress
Take deep breaths
If you are nervous about giving a presentation, don't show it. Instead you should reframe it into excitement
Avoid nervousness
Practice everything that you are going to deliver in the first minute to avoid mistakes in the beginning
Practice beforehand
Shake hands and talk with as many people as possible ahead of time
Meet people
While presenting to your colleagues, make sure to wear a smile or other optimistic expression to create a pleasant attitude
Optimistic expression
Your body language plays a vital role in deciding your level of confidence during a presentation. So, keep it engaging to make yourself more confident
Use engaging gestures
Maintain an eye contact with the audience to show your confidence and sense of knowledge perfectly
Eye contact
Taking pause at some point of presentation lets the audience to understand your opinion, and apparently shows your confidence
Pauses
Before starting a presentation, listen to your favorite music to reduce the fear of presenting before the concerned audience
Listen to music
