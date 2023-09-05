Heading 3

Ways to glow up like Alia Bhatt

Start by washing your face with a foaming face wash or a gentle face wash. This will help getting rid of any leftover makeup

Wash your face 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

An important step to any good makeup routine is moisturisation. Hydration allows the makeup to sit smoothly and glide on your face

Hydrate your skin

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Prime it with a moisturiser. Massage enough to get the blood flowing in your face

Use a moisturiser 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Primer is an important makeup base that is extremely underrated. It helps make your base look smooth and long-lasting

Apply a primer 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Open your pores

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

A primer’s main job is to fill the open pores of your skin and smoothen it in preparation for foundation or concealer 

Start by using concealer on your under-eye area if you have dark circles or puffy eyes 

Cover your dark circles 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

If you need some heavy-duty coverage, begin with an orange concealer to colour correct. Next, go for a creamy concealer that matches your skin tone.

Use a concealer 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Foundation evens out your skin tone and gives you a beautiful glow. Ensure you take the right amount of foundation to cover your face.

Apply a foundation 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Dot small amounts all over your face, your cheeks, forehead, chin, and the bridge of your nose. Don’t forget the neck! 

Dot small amounts of foundation

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Prepare your face with a translucent setting powder. It locks in the foundation and soaks up any makeup product or excess oil that your skin may produce.

Apply translucent setting powder

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The purpose of using a makeup finishing spray is to prevent your makeup from smudging, creasing or fading. 

Set it with a setting spray 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

