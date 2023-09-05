Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Ways to glow up like Alia Bhatt
Start by washing your face with a foaming face wash or a gentle face wash. This will help getting rid of any leftover makeup
Wash your face
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
An important step to any good makeup routine is moisturisation. Hydration allows the makeup to sit smoothly and glide on your face
Hydrate your skin
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Prime it with a moisturiser. Massage enough to get the blood flowing in your face
Use a moisturiser
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Primer is an important makeup base that is extremely underrated. It helps make your base look smooth and long-lasting
Apply a primer
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Open your pores
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A primer’s main job is to fill the open pores of your skin and smoothen it in preparation for foundation or concealer
Start by using concealer on your under-eye area if you have dark circles or puffy eyes
Cover your dark circles
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
If you need some heavy-duty coverage, begin with an orange concealer to colour correct. Next, go for a creamy concealer that matches your skin tone.
Use a concealer
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Foundation evens out your skin tone and gives you a beautiful glow. Ensure you take the right amount of foundation to cover your face.
Apply a foundation
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Dot small amounts all over your face, your cheeks, forehead, chin, and the bridge of your nose. Don’t forget the neck!
Dot small amounts of foundation
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Prepare your face with a translucent setting powder. It locks in the foundation and soaks up any makeup product or excess oil that your skin may produce.
Apply translucent setting powder
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The purpose of using a makeup finishing spray is to prevent your makeup from smudging, creasing or fading.
Set it with a setting spray
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.