Ways to groom eyebrows
Use tweezers to pluck stray hair
#1
Image: Pexels
Trim long hair with eyebrow scissors
#2
Image: Pexels
Fill in sparse areas with an eyebrow pencil or powder
#3
Image: Pexels
Brush your eyebrows upward to see their natural shape
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Consider professional shaping and grooming at a salon
Avoid over plucking to maintain a natural look
#6
Image: Pexels
Use a brow gel to keep hair in place
#7
Image: Pexels
Apply aloe vera gel to soothe and moisturize the skin after grooming
#8
Image: Pexels
Use a brow brush to comb and shape your eyebrows
#9
Image: Pexels
Experiment with different eyebrow styles to find what suits you best
#10
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
