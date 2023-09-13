Heading 3

Ways to groom eyebrows

Use tweezers to pluck stray hair

#1

Image: Pexels 

Trim long hair with eyebrow scissors

#2

Image: Pexels 


Fill in sparse areas with an eyebrow pencil or powder

#3

Image: Pexels

Brush your eyebrows upward to see their natural shape

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels

Consider professional shaping and grooming at a salon

Avoid over plucking to maintain a natural look

#6

Image: Pexels

Use a brow gel to keep hair in place

#7

Image: Pexels 

Apply aloe vera gel to soothe and moisturize the skin after grooming

#8

Image: Pexels

Use a brow brush to comb and shape your eyebrows

#9

Image: Pexels 

Experiment with different eyebrow styles to find what suits you best

#10

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

