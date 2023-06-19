Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
JUNE 19, 2023
Ways to improve communication skills
Communication is used in everyone's day to day life for personal and professional interactions
Communication
Sometimes we find loopholes in our communication skills. Here are some tips to keep in mind
Master It
Be a good listener if you wish to be heard also. Be attentive and avoid interrupting while someones speaking
Work on emotional awareness and management which gives you ability to respond in different situation
Try to connect to the speaker's emotion by understanding the opinion
After a meeting or conversation ask people an honest feedback and take it positively to bring improvement
Be attentive and speak in concise manner instead of beating around the bush and use simple layman's language instead of technical terms
Gain confidence by public speaking. Indulge in activities to gain confidence and be clear in what you wish to deliver
The non verbal communication like gestures and body posture speak a lot so be careful of what you present
Learn new words by reading books or newspaper which helps to express
