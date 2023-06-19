Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 19, 2023

Ways to improve communication skills

Communication is used in everyone's day to day life for personal and professional interactions

Communication

Image: Pexels 

Sometimes we find loopholes in our communication skills. Here are some tips to keep in mind

Image: Pexels 

Master It

Be a good listener if you wish to be heard also. Be attentive and avoid interrupting while someones speaking

#1

Image: Pexels

Work on emotional awareness and management which gives you ability to respond in different situation

#2

Image: Pexels 

#3

Image: Pexels 

Try to connect to the speaker's emotion by understanding the opinion

Image: Pexels 

#4

After a meeting or conversation ask people an honest feedback and take it positively to bring improvement

Be attentive and speak in concise manner instead of beating around the bush and use simple layman's language instead of technical terms

#5

Image: Pexels 

Gain confidence by public speaking. Indulge in activities to gain confidence and be clear in what you wish to deliver

#6

Image: Pexels 

#7

Image: Pexels 

The non verbal communication like gestures and body posture speak a lot so be careful of what you present

Image: Pexels 

Learn new words by reading books or newspaper which helps to express

#8

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here