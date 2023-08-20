Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 20, 2023
Ways to keep colored hair healthy
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Colored hair is a great way to channel your inner diva while looking amazing
Colored hair
However, it can be challenging to take care of, especially when you have no clue
Image: Pexels
Challenging
The downside of mistreating colored hair is frizz and loads of breakage and hair fall
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Mistreating
Follow these steps to take care of your colored hair
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Steps to follow
Wash your hair less frequently
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Color fades with each wash and that is exactly why the frequency of your hair washes need to decrease
Image: Pexels
Use sulphate free shampoo and conditioner
Sulphates can strip your hair of its natural oils and cause your color to fade faster
Try washing your hair with lukewarm water and rinse with cool water to seal the cuticle and help your color last longer
Avoid hot water
Image: Pexels
Wear a hat or use a leave-in conditioner with SPF protection to shield your hair from harmful UV rays
Protect your hair from Sun
Image: Pexels
Use a deep conditioning treatment
Image: Pexels
Colored hair can become dry and brittle over time, so it's important to use a deep conditioning treatment once a week
Image: Pexels
Try to air-dry your hair as much as possible. When you use heat styling tools be sure to use a heat protectant spray to minimise damage
Avoid heat styling
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.