Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 20, 2023

Ways to keep colored hair healthy 

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Colored hair is a great way to channel your inner diva while looking amazing 

Colored hair

However, it can be challenging to take care of, especially when you have no clue 

Image: Pexels 

Challenging 

The downside of mistreating colored hair is frizz and loads of breakage and hair fall

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Mistreating 

Follow these steps to take care of your colored hair

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Steps to follow 

Wash your hair less frequently

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Color fades with each wash and that is exactly why the frequency of your hair washes need to decrease

Image: Pexels

Use sulphate free shampoo and conditioner

Sulphates can strip your hair of its natural oils and cause your color to fade faster

Try washing your hair with lukewarm water and rinse with cool water to seal the cuticle and help your color last longer

Avoid hot water

Image: Pexels

Wear a hat or use a leave-in conditioner with SPF protection to shield your hair from harmful UV rays

Protect your hair from Sun

Image: Pexels

Use a deep conditioning treatment

Image: Pexels

Colored hair can become dry and brittle over time, so it's important to use a deep conditioning treatment once a week

Image: Pexels 

Try to air-dry your hair as much as possible. When you use heat styling tools be sure to use a heat protectant spray to minimise damage

Avoid heat styling

