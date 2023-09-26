Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

Ways to keep your home tidy

Create a daily or weekly cleaning schedule to keep your home consistently tidy

Establish a routine

Image: Pexels

Go through your belongings and get rid of items you no longer need or use

Declutter regularly

Image: Pexels

Invest in storage bins, shelves, and organizers to keep items neatly stored away

Use storage solutions

Image: Pexels

This simple task can make your bedroom instantly look tidier

Make your bed daily

Image: Pexels

Teach your family members to clean up after themselves and make it a household effort

Involve the family

Image: Pexels

Build habits like hanging up coats, putting away shoes, and washing dishes immediately after use

Develop habits

Image: Pexels

When cooking or using items, clean up as you work to avoid a big mess later

Clean as you cook

Image: Pexels

Designate specific areas for different activities to prevent clutter accumulation 

Create designated spaces

Image: Pexels

Set aside time each season for a deep clean, tackling areas that are often overlooked

Season cleaning

Image: Pexels

Store items logically and in accessible locations to make tidying up easier

Prioritize organization

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here