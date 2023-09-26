Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
Ways to keep your home tidy
Create a daily or weekly cleaning schedule to keep your home consistently tidy
Establish a routine
Image: Pexels
Go through your belongings and get rid of items you no longer need or use
Declutter regularly
Image: Pexels
Invest in storage bins, shelves, and organizers to keep items neatly stored away
Use storage solutions
Image: Pexels
This simple task can make your bedroom instantly look tidier
Make your bed daily
Image: Pexels
Teach your family members to clean up after themselves and make it a household effort
Involve the family
Image: Pexels
Build habits like hanging up coats, putting away shoes, and washing dishes immediately after use
Develop habits
Image: Pexels
When cooking or using items, clean up as you work to avoid a big mess later
Clean as you cook
Image: Pexels
Designate specific areas for different activities to prevent clutter accumulation
Create designated spaces
Image: Pexels
Set aside time each season for a deep clean, tackling areas that are often overlooked
Season cleaning
Image: Pexels
Store items logically and in accessible locations to make tidying up easier
Prioritize organization
Image: Pexels
