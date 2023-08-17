Heading 3
Kankana Das
Lifestyle
JUly 07, 2023
Ways to live healthy lifestyle
Drinking water is good for our mental performance, mood and skin, and also helps us to better control what we eat
Drink water
Image: Pexels
Sufficient sleep is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Getting enough good-quality sleep is not a luxury, it’s a necessity
Image: Pexels
Sleep well
Exercise and yoga are good for us in multiple ways. It strengthens our hearts, improves our circulation and feeds our muscles with oxygen
Image: Pexels
Excercise and yoga
Balance your diet. Eat regularly, don't skip meals, or restrict your diet because you ate too much the day before. Practice having a balanced diet to stay fit and healthy
Diet
Image: Pexels
Stop smoking
Image: Pexels
As soon as you quit smoking, your body starts to repair itself. It's never too late to stop smoking
Image: Pexels
Hygiene
A personal hygiene routine can protect you from illnesses, boost your confidence, and improve your quality of life
Try to eat more vegetables regularly. Vegetables are the source of many nutrients and minerals
Vegetables
Image: Pexels
Eating well not only helps your physical health, but your mental health as well
Image: Pexels
Eat well
Reduce screen time
Image: Pexels
Reduce your screen time by swapping it for for board games, reading books, going for walks or exercising, doing crosswords or other puzzles, making crafts and more
Image: Pexels
Unhealthy relationships, whether they are with family, friends or others can be harmful to both your mental and physical health and getting out of toxic relationships is extremely important for your health and wellbeing
Cut off toxic relationships
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.