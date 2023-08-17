Heading 3

JUly 07, 2023

Ways to live healthy lifestyle

Drinking water is good for our mental performance, mood and skin, and also helps us to better control what we eat

Drink water

Image: Pexels

Sufficient sleep is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Getting enough good-quality sleep is not a luxury, it’s a necessity

Image: Pexels

Sleep well

Exercise and yoga are good for us in multiple ways. It strengthens our hearts, improves our circulation and feeds our muscles with oxygen

Image: Pexels

Excercise and yoga

Balance your diet. Eat regularly, don't skip meals, or restrict your diet because you ate too much the day before. Practice having a balanced diet to stay fit and healthy

Diet

Image: Pexels

Stop smoking

Image: Pexels

As soon as you quit smoking, your body starts to repair itself. It's never too late to stop smoking

Image: Pexels

Hygiene

A personal hygiene routine can protect you from illnesses, boost your confidence, and improve your quality of life

Try to eat more vegetables regularly. Vegetables are the source of many nutrients and minerals

Vegetables

Image: Pexels

Eating well not only helps your physical health, but your mental health as well

Image: Pexels

Eat well

Reduce screen time

Image: Pexels

Reduce your screen time by swapping it for for board games, reading books, going for walks or exercising, doing crosswords or other puzzles, making crafts and more

Image: Pexels

Unhealthy relationships, whether they are with family, friends or others can be harmful to both your mental and physical health and getting out of toxic relationships is extremely important for your health and wellbeing

Cut off toxic relationships

