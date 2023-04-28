Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Fitness 

APRIL 28, 2023

Ways To Lose Body Fat Healthily

Image : Pexels 

According to the National Library Of Medicine, US, there are some effective and easy ways to lose your body fat healthily. Check out 

Know from the expert 

Image : Pexels 

When it comes to losing body fat, exercise is key. Strength training can work miraculously to gain muscle while wedding the excess fat in your body

Strength training 

Image : Pexels 

Studies on sleep duration and body mass have also discovered that people who had at least 6 to 8 hours of sleep were more successful in losing weight compared to their sleep deprived counterparts

Get sleep 

Image : Pexels 

Protein rich diets are helpful as they make you feel satiated thus helping you lose body fat

High protein diet 

Image : Pexels 

Alongside your diet, exercise plays a key role in losing fats in the body. Exercises that get your heart rate up like walking, running, dancing or cycling are essential for weight loss

Increase cardio

Image : Pexels 

While this may sound counterintuitive, eating a certain amount of healthy fats can help to reduce fats. Some examples of “good fat” foods would be fish, coconut oil, olive oil, nuts, and avocados

Include good fats in your diet 

Image : Pexels 

Consuming excessive amounts of added sugar is linked with increased abdominal fat. So no matter how much you exercise, as long as refined sugar is a part of your diet, you may not be able to lose body fat 

Avoid processed and refined sugar products

Image : Pexels 

Fruits, vegetables, legumes, oats, and barley can be excellent sources of soluble fiber. Fiber also takes longer to digest and keeps you satiated. It is great at helping you reduce stubborn belly fat, which is linked to health issues like an increased risk of type 2 diabetes

Get some fiber

Image : Pexels 

Sodas, canned juices and sometimes even alcohol may contain added sugars which set you back in your journey to reduce fat percentage

Be mindful of what you drink 

Image : Pexels 

The caffeine in your coffee stimulates the central nervous system and impacts metabolism which helps break down fatty acids. Make sure to avoid adding sweeteners in your coffee as coffee itself has 0 calories

Drink coffee 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here