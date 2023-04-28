APRIL 28, 2023
Ways To Lose Body Fat Healthily
According to the National Library Of Medicine, US, there are some effective and easy ways to lose your body fat healthily. Check out
Know from the expert
When it comes to losing body fat, exercise is key. Strength training can work miraculously to gain muscle while wedding the excess fat in your body
Strength training
Studies on sleep duration and body mass have also discovered that people who had at least 6 to 8 hours of sleep were more successful in losing weight compared to their sleep deprived counterparts
Get sleep
Protein rich diets are helpful as they make you feel satiated thus helping you lose body fat
High protein diet
Alongside your diet, exercise plays a key role in losing fats in the body. Exercises that get your heart rate up like walking, running, dancing or cycling are essential for weight loss
Increase cardio
While this may sound counterintuitive, eating a certain amount of healthy fats can help to reduce fats. Some examples of “good fat” foods would be fish, coconut oil, olive oil, nuts, and avocados
Include good fats in your diet
Consuming excessive amounts of added sugar is linked with increased abdominal fat. So no matter how much you exercise, as long as refined sugar is a part of your diet, you may not be able to lose body fat
Avoid processed and refined sugar products
Fruits, vegetables, legumes, oats, and barley can be excellent sources of soluble fiber. Fiber also takes longer to digest and keeps you satiated. It is great at helping you reduce stubborn belly fat, which is linked to health issues like an increased risk of type 2 diabetes
Get some fiber
Sodas, canned juices and sometimes even alcohol may contain added sugars which set you back in your journey to reduce fat percentage
Be mindful of what you drink
The caffeine in your coffee stimulates the central nervous system and impacts metabolism which helps break down fatty acids. Make sure to avoid adding sweeteners in your coffee as coffee itself has 0 calories
Drink coffee
