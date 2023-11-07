Heading 3
Ways to maintain personal hygiene
You should take a bath on a regular basis. It will keep you fresh
Bath Regularly
Image:Pexels
Wearing clean clothes is important. Otherwise, you might end up being sick
Wear Clean Clothes
Image:Pexels
Brushing your teeth twice a day - after waking up in the morning and before going for sleep at night - is important
Brush Teeth
Image:Pexels
Washing hands is important. It will keep you away from germs and bacteria
Washing Hands
Image:Pexels
Cleaning genitals on a regular basis is very important. These are the most ignorant parts of our body
Clean genitals
Image:Pexels
Use perfumes or talcum powder to smell good and eliminate bad body odor
Eliminate bad body odor
Image:Pexels
Trimming your nails is also important. If you love to have long nails then clean them on regular basis
Trim your nails
Image:Pexels
Washing your hair will help you flourish more. It will also decrease the chances of dandruff
Hair wash
Image:Pexels
Follow a skin care routine to maintain a good quality of your skin
Skin Care Routine
Image:Pexels
Wearing masks after Covid-19 is very important. Ensure to not intake any bad or polluted smell
Wear Masks
Image:Pexels
