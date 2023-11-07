Heading 3

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

Ways to maintain personal hygiene

You should take a bath on a regular basis. It will keep you fresh 

Bath Regularly 

Wearing clean clothes is important. Otherwise, you might end up being sick

Wear Clean Clothes

Brushing your teeth twice a day - after waking up in the morning and before going for sleep at night - is important

Brush Teeth

Washing hands is important. It will keep you away from germs and bacteria 

Washing Hands

Cleaning genitals on a regular basis is very important. These are the most ignorant parts of our body

 Clean genitals

Use perfumes or talcum powder to smell good and eliminate bad body odor

Eliminate bad body odor

Trimming your nails is also important. If you love to have long nails then clean them on regular basis 

Trim your nails

Washing your hair will help you flourish more. It will also decrease the chances of dandruff

 Hair wash

Follow a skin care routine to maintain a good quality of your skin

 Skin Care Routine

Wearing masks after Covid-19 is very important. Ensure to not intake any bad or polluted smell

Wear Masks

