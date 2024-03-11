Heading 3
Ways To Make A Sensitive Child Confident
They might get negative thoughts all the time. You need to bring positivity around them so that they can think in affirmations
Positive Self-Talk
Addressing children by name is a powerful and simple way to send the message that they’re important, especially when paired with friendly eye contact
Call By Name
Joining in a child’s play sends the message that he is important and worthy of your time. Allow them to lead the game
Join Them In Playing And Let Them Lead
Ask children for their advice or opinions on age-appropriate situations to show that you value them and their ideas. This also helps children build confidence
Ask For Their Advice
Love and acceptance are key components of confidence and self-worth, so parents should spend quality time with their children to demonstrate that they are valuable
Spend Quality Time
Setting and achieving challenging, realistic goals can help children feel more capable. You should teach them how they can do that
Teach Them How To Set And Achieve Goals
Theater classes are a great way to boost confidence. Theater teaches them to speak confidently in front of others and expand their comfort zone
Theater Class
Simply showering children with praise isn’t effective, but praising kids the right way can certainly build their self-esteem
Praise Them The Right Way
Avoid Comparison
Avoid comparing children to siblings or classmates. These comparisons cause children to doubt themselves
It’s also essential for kids to discover their interests and passions. When children find what they like and excel at, they gain confidence
et Them Discover Their Passions
