Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

March 11, 2024

Ways To Make A Sensitive Child Confident

They might get negative thoughts all the time. You need to bring positivity around them so that they can think in affirmations 

 Positive Self-Talk

Image Source: pexels

Addressing children by name is a powerful and simple way to send the message that they’re important, especially when paired with friendly eye contact

 Call By Name 

Image Source: pexels

Joining in a child’s play sends the message that he is important and worthy of your time. Allow them to lead the game 

Join Them In Playing And Let Them Lead 

Image Source: pexels

Ask children for their advice or opinions on age-appropriate situations to show that you value them and their ideas. This also helps children build confidence

 Ask For Their Advice

Image Source: pexels

Love and acceptance are key components of confidence and self-worth, so parents should spend quality time with their children to demonstrate that they are valuable

Image Source: pexels

 Spend Quality Time 

Setting and achieving challenging, realistic goals can help children feel more capable. You should teach them how they can do that

 Teach Them How To Set And Achieve Goals

Image Source: pexels

Theater classes are a great way to boost confidence. Theater teaches them to speak confidently in front of others and expand their comfort zone

 Theater Class 

Image Source: pexels

Simply showering children with praise isn’t effective, but praising kids the right way can certainly build their self-esteem

Praise Them The Right Way

Image Source: pexels

Avoid Comparison 

Image Source: pexels

Avoid comparing children to siblings or classmates. These comparisons cause children to doubt themselves

It’s also essential for kids to discover their interests and passions. When children find what they like and excel at, they gain confidence 

et Them Discover Their Passions 

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here