Mohit K Dixit

NOVEMBER 04, 2023

Ways to make friends in a new country

Lifestyle 

It is a great way to make friends in a new city as an online friend can take you to explore new things in a foreign country

Social Media

Images source- Pexels

It’s the perfect excuse to get everyone out of their rooms as they have fun and vibe together 

Dinner Party

Images source- Pexels

Language Classes

Images source- Pexels

Get yourself enrolled in language classes as it will not only help you improve your language skills but also make friends

Every country offers opportunities for socializing and meeting new people. So, you should participate actively in such activities 

Participate In Activities 

Images source- Pexels

Committing to a weekly hobby meetup is a great way to force yourself to socialize as it will lead you to talk to other people

Join A Club

Images source- Pexels

Going to the gym may not be the easiest way to make friends, but it surely helps when it comes to speaking to others

Going To The Gym

Images source- Pexels

Friendships can spring up in the most unlikely places. So don’t confine yourself to a limited circle and step out of the house to socialize 

 Be Open-Minded

Images source- Pexels

It’s absolutely normal to go to a bar or coffee shop by yourself where you might meet new people with whom you can feel safe and comfortable 

Go To Cafes

Images source- Pexels

It may seem scary to put yourself out there and go to events alone but trying out different things helps in making new contacts

Be Brave

Images source- Pexels

Sharing a space with someone essentially gives you a built-in friend. Just make sure you’re rooming with the right people and you’ll be all set

Sharing Rooms

Images source- Pexels

