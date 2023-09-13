Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

Ways to make lipstick kiss-proof

To get the smudge-proof lips, try blotting, a tried and tested trick that even seasoned makeup artists swear by

Blot technique

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

For this apply a layer of lipstick on lips, dust some loose powder, and press your on to a tissue paper. Repeat this process 2-3 times

Remove away the excess

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Gently exfoliate your lips and add a layer of lip balm to moisturise them. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes

Prep your lips

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Blot off the excess balm and then apply the lip colour to get smooth, plump lips

Next step

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Use a lip liner

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Pick a colour closest to your lip shade and start by outlining your lips, then use it to fill up the lips

It not only provides the perfect base for your lips but also prevents the lipstick from bleeding as it contains waxier formulas which make it transfer-resistant

Benefit

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Glossy or creamy lipstick formulations tend to slither off easily, instead, opt for a liquid matte lipstick to let the colour stay on forever

Right lipstick formulation

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Foundation for lips? Yes, you heard it right, just apply a hint of it over your lips before applying the lipstick

Apply foundation

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

It helps the lipstick to stay in place and also makes the colour pop

Benefits

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

After you are done with the makeup, use a setting spray and spray in 'X' and 'T' shape and you are good to go

Setting spray

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

