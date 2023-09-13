Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
Ways to make lipstick kiss-proof
To get the smudge-proof lips, try blotting, a tried and tested trick that even seasoned makeup artists swear by
Blot technique
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For this apply a layer of lipstick on lips, dust some loose powder, and press your on to a tissue paper. Repeat this process 2-3 times
Remove away the excess
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Gently exfoliate your lips and add a layer of lip balm to moisturise them. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes
Prep your lips
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Blot off the excess balm and then apply the lip colour to get smooth, plump lips
Next step
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Use a lip liner
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Pick a colour closest to your lip shade and start by outlining your lips, then use it to fill up the lips
It not only provides the perfect base for your lips but also prevents the lipstick from bleeding as it contains waxier formulas which make it transfer-resistant
Benefit
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Glossy or creamy lipstick formulations tend to slither off easily, instead, opt for a liquid matte lipstick to let the colour stay on forever
Right lipstick formulation
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Foundation for lips? Yes, you heard it right, just apply a hint of it over your lips before applying the lipstick
Apply foundation
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
It helps the lipstick to stay in place and also makes the colour pop
Benefits
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
After you are done with the makeup, use a setting spray and spray in 'X' and 'T' shape and you are good to go
Setting spray
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.