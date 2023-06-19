Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 19, 2023
Ways to make your personality stronger
Never go back to the person who cheated on you
#1
Never let anyone disrespect you
#2
Always have the ambition to be better
#3
Protect who is behind you, and respect who is beside you
#4
#5
Be a better listener as they can make people feel seen and heard
#6
Dress well, no matter what the occasion is
Listen, nod, and most of all make eye contact while talking to someone
#7
Always try to Offer a helping hand to others
#8
#9
Try to Increase your knowledge and skill set. This promotes positive change and growth in a person
Work out at least 4X a week
#10
