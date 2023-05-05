MAY 05, 2023
Ways To Manage Itchy Scalp With Braids
Itchy scalp braids are nothing but your severe urge to constantly scratch your braided hair due to the accumulation of dust, sebum, and dandruff. According to some research, there are ways
What is braid itch?
Check out some magical and simple remedies to treat itchy braid scalp
Remedies to treat itchy braid scalp
Tea tree oil
According to the IOPScience journal, tree tea oil can help majorly with severe hair loss and dandruff
According to the National Eczema Association, Virgin coconut oil has an inherent ability to permeate the skin rapidly and effectively, which can help with moisture, skin suppleness, itch relief, and the prevention of infections
Virgin coconut oil
According to the Research Gate, apple cider vinegar maintains the natural pH level of the scalp due to the presence of Acetic acid. Spraying this vinegar on braids reduces itching significantly
Apple cider vinegar
You don't have to tightly weave your hair just to make it look neat and clean. The constant pulling of the roots can irritate
Loose braids
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, peppermint oil has anti-inflammatory elements. It has the presence of antiseptic and cooling components. The oil reduces the constant itching sensations within the braids
Peppermint oil
Deep conditioning is another solution for tight itchy braids; even for caring for box braids. It starts with moisturizing your hair and scalp which eventually reduces dryness and itchiness
Deep conditioning
Strictly avoid using direct hot water or take extreme hot water baths. It takes away the hair oils and makes it dry and flaky again
Avoid hot water bath
According to the Research Gate, medicated mild shampoos fight off underlying conditions like bacterial and fungal infections, inflammation, and psoriasis
Medicated mild shampoos
