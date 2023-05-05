MAY 05, 2023

Heading 3

Ways To Manage Itchy Scalp With Braids

Itchy scalp braids are nothing but your severe urge to constantly scratch your braided hair due to the accumulation of dust, sebum, and dandruff. According to some research, there are ways 

What is braid itch?

Check out some magical and simple remedies to treat itchy braid scalp

Remedies to treat itchy braid scalp 

Tea tree oil

According to the IOPScience journal, tree tea oil can help majorly with severe hair loss and dandruff 

According to the National Eczema Association, Virgin coconut oil has an inherent ability to permeate the skin rapidly and effectively, which can help with moisture, skin suppleness, itch relief, and the prevention of infections

Virgin coconut oil

According to the Research Gate, apple cider vinegar maintains the natural pH level of the scalp due to the presence of Acetic acid. Spraying this vinegar on braids reduces itching significantly

Apple cider vinegar

You don't have to tightly weave your hair just to make it look neat and clean. The constant pulling of the roots can irritate

Loose braids

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, peppermint oil has anti-inflammatory elements. It has the presence of antiseptic and cooling components. The oil reduces the constant itching sensations within the braids

Peppermint oil

Deep conditioning is another solution for tight itchy braids; even for caring for box braids. It starts with moisturizing your hair and scalp which eventually reduces dryness and itchiness

Deep conditioning

Strictly avoid using direct hot water or take extreme hot water baths. It takes away the hair oils and makes it dry and flaky again

Avoid hot water bath

According to the Research Gate, medicated mild shampoos fight off underlying conditions like bacterial and fungal infections, inflammation, and psoriasis

Medicated mild shampoos

