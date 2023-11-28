Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

NOVEMBER 28, 2023

Ways to mend broken friendship 

Reach out to your friend even if you are at fault

#1

Apologize by sweeping away your ego of approaching him or her first

#2

Give time to whatever situation you and your friend are into

#3

If things don't workout in first attempt, try again

#4

Explain your feelings calmly and avoid going aggressive

#5

Don't blame your friend for anything, instead focus on recalling good memories

#6

To mend broken friendship, you should see things on both sides

#7

Even if you are hurt, begin your rekindling process by noting his admirable qualities

#8

Instead of discussing about unnecessary things, reflect on what went wrong

#9

Acknowledge what your friendship means to you and what new outcome you would like 

#10

