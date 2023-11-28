Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
Ways to mend broken friendship
Reach out to your friend even if you are at fault
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Apologize by sweeping away your ego of approaching him or her first
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Give time to whatever situation you and your friend are into
#3
Image Source: Pexels
If things don't workout in first attempt, try again
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Explain your feelings calmly and avoid going aggressive
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Don't blame your friend for anything, instead focus on recalling good memories
#6
Image Source: Pexels
To mend broken friendship, you should see things on both sides
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Even if you are hurt, begin your rekindling process by noting his admirable qualities
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Instead of discussing about unnecessary things, reflect on what went wrong
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Acknowledge what your friendship means to you and what new outcome you would like
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.