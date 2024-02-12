Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Ways to minimize drama in your life

Avoid replaying the past over and over again in your head or negatively anticipating the future

#1

Image: Pexels

Mind your own business - quite literally. Put your heart and soul into your work to create something that's meaningful to you

#2

Image: Pexels

Remember that it's not your job to correct or 'fix' people. You're only in charge of yourself 

#3

Image: Pexels

When dealing with people that feel constantly difficult or draining, try to communicate in a way that's neutral and minimize contact

#4

Image: Pexels

Admit it when you're wrong and don't make a big deal of it when you're right

#5

Image: Pexels

Remember, their opinions aren't your problem

#6

Image: Pexels

Choose your battles. Not everything deserves your time and energy

#7

Image: Pexels

Learn to let go of things that are beyond your control

#8

Image: Pexels

Watch your words. Not everything you think needs to be said. A rule to apply as much as possible. If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all

#9

Image: Pexels

Cultivate a positive mindset and choose positivity in your interactions

#10

Image: Pexels
 

