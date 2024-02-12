Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Ways to minimize drama in your life
Avoid replaying the past over and over again in your head or negatively anticipating the future
#1
Image: Pexels
Mind your own business - quite literally. Put your heart and soul into your work to create something that's meaningful to you
#2
Image: Pexels
Remember that it's not your job to correct or 'fix' people. You're only in charge of yourself
#3
Image: Pexels
When dealing with people that feel constantly difficult or draining, try to communicate in a way that's neutral and minimize contact
#4
Image: Pexels
Admit it when you're wrong and don't make a big deal of it when you're right
#5
Image: Pexels
Remember, their opinions aren't your problem
#6
Image: Pexels
Choose your battles. Not everything deserves your time and energy
#7
Image: Pexels
Learn to let go of things that are beyond your control
#8
Image: Pexels
Watch your words. Not everything you think needs to be said. A rule to apply as much as possible. If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all
#9
Image: Pexels
Cultivate a positive mindset and choose positivity in your interactions
#10
Image: Pexels
