Arpita Sarkar 

Relationship

MAY 13, 2023

Ways To Move On From One-Sided Love

Whether you’re dealing with anger, resentment, shame, or heartbreak; embracing your emotions is the best way to get over someone

Acknowledge your emotions

Instead of pretending to yourself that the relationship was mutual, acknowledge that your love was one-sided

Accept what happened 

It’s okay to hold onto those feelings for a little while, but try to convince yourself that they aren’t your soulmate

Recognize that they’re not the one for you

Going no contact, at least for a little while, can help you heal. Set healthy boundaries to give yourself time and space. Don’t be afraid to be as specific as possible

Cut contact with the other person 

One-sided love can bring you down, but self-care boosts your mood 

Practice self-care

Keeping yourself busy can help you move forward more quickly

Dive into distractions

Leaning on your support network can help ease the pain of one-sided love

Reach out to friends and family members 

Moving on is easier when you make plans for the future

Look forward to the future 

Set dating standards so you can avoid one-sided love in the future

Set goals for your next relationship 

Meeting new people can help you move forward in your love life

Put yourself back out there 

