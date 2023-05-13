MAY 13, 2023
Ways To Move On From One-Sided Love
Image : Pexels
Whether you’re dealing with anger, resentment, shame, or heartbreak; embracing your emotions is the best way to get over someone
Acknowledge your emotions
Image : Pexels
Instead of pretending to yourself that the relationship was mutual, acknowledge that your love was one-sided
Accept what happened
Image : Pexels
It’s okay to hold onto those feelings for a little while, but try to convince yourself that they aren’t your soulmate
Recognize that they’re not the one for you
Image : Pexels
Going no contact, at least for a little while, can help you heal. Set healthy boundaries to give yourself time and space. Don’t be afraid to be as specific as possible
Cut contact with the other person
Image : Pexels
One-sided love can bring you down, but self-care boosts your mood
Practice self-care
Image : Pexels
Keeping yourself busy can help you move forward more quickly
Dive into distractions
Image : Pexels
Leaning on your support network can help ease the pain of one-sided love
Reach out to friends and family members
Image : Pexels
Moving on is easier when you make plans for the future
Look forward to the future
Image : Pexels
Set dating standards so you can avoid one-sided love in the future
Set goals for your next relationship
Image : Pexels
Meeting new people can help you move forward in your love life
Put yourself back out there
