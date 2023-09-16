Heading 3

Kankana Das

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

Ways to overcome self-doubt

Self-doubt means that you’re holding yourself back, overcome self-doubt at first by looking at the mirror saying three positive affirmations about yourself, and making it a habit

Practice Self-Compassion

Instead of comparing yourself to others, focus on yourself as it’s one of the best ways to stay happy and stress-free 

Do not compare yourself to others

Cherish your past achievements

Self-reflection always reminds us that we’re capable of achieving our dreams. So focusing on the lessons we’ve learned from the past always helps improves our present

Spend your maximum time with people, who make you feel good as it helps you to build yourself up

Spend time with supportive people

Seek professional help

Talking about your feelings and insecurities allows you to unburden the bad thoughts.  Always remember, it's okay to seek help 

Make an effort to write what you’re grateful for and what you’re proud of, it actually helps you to stay motivated every day

Start journaling

Sometimes negative thoughts are hard to recognise, so whenever you realize it, take a moment and ask yourself if you really believe that they are true. Positive thoughts always helps us to stay more confident

Be Mindful

Everyone should feel the most confident about they  excel in, it’s good to practise self-love by accepting our strengths and all that we have to offer

Find validation

Self-doubt can damage our ability to make important decisions, but knowing yourself and believing in  your values are the best antidotes

Trust your values

At some point of your life you need to stop wondering how to get rid of self-doubt and take action. It's better to start working towards your goals

Take action

