Ways to overcome self-doubt

Self-doubt means that you’re holding yourself back, overcome self-doubt at first by looking at the mirror saying three positive affirmations about yourself, and making it a habit
Practice Self-Compassion
Instead of comparing yourself to others, focus on yourself as it’s one of the best ways to stay happy and stress-free
Do not compare yourself to others
Cherish your past achievements
Self-reflection always reminds us that we’re capable of achieving our dreams. So focusing on the lessons we’ve learned from the past always helps improves our present
Spend your maximum time with people, who make you feel good as it helps you to build yourself up
Spend time with supportive people
Seek professional help
Talking about your feelings and insecurities allows you to unburden the bad thoughts. Always remember, it's okay to seek help
Make an effort to write what you’re grateful for and what you’re proud of, it actually helps you to stay motivated every day
Start journaling
Sometimes negative thoughts are hard to recognise, so whenever you realize it, take a moment and ask yourself if you really believe that they are true. Positive thoughts always helps us to stay more confident
Be Mindful
Everyone should feel the most confident about they excel in, it’s good to practise self-love by accepting our strengths and all that we have to offer
Find validation
Self-doubt can damage our ability to make important decisions, but knowing yourself and believing in your values are the best antidotes
Trust your values
At some point of your life you need to stop wondering how to get rid of self-doubt and take action. It's better to start working towards your goals