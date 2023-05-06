MAY 06, 2023

Heading 3

Ways To Prevent Heat Pimples

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, heat pimples can be cured naturally at home. Check out 

Heat pimples are one of the most common skincare problems people face, usually during summer

What is a heat pimple?

Extreme tight clothing and friction, are some of the reasons for heat pimples

Causes of heat pimple

Mix castor oil with sandalwood oil and rosewater. Apply it to the affected areas. Rinse it off after half an hour with cold water

Castor oil and sandalwood oil

Take 1 tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel and 1 teaspoon of honey. Mix them together. Keep it on your skin for 30 minutes, then rinse it off using cool water

Aloe vera and honey

Mix neem powder, calendula powder, and rosewater in a bowl. Apply this to your pimples and wash it off after 30 minutes

Neem and calendula

Take a cucumber, peel it, and grate it to get its juice. Mix two tablespoons of the juice with orange essential oil and aloe vera gel. Use a cotton pad to apply this on affected areas. Wash it off using cold water after 20 minutes

Cucumber and orange essential oil

Take yogurt and honey and mix well. Apply this on your pimple areas and leave it on the skin for half an hour to 40 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry

Yogurt and honey

Scoop out the gel from an aloe leaf and mix two tablespoons the gel with 2 drops of tea tree essential and 4 drops of jojoba oil. Stir well and apply this to affected areas. Keep it on your skin for about 20 minutes, then wash it off thoroughly using cold water

Tea tree oil and aloe vera

Take chilled water and soak a clean washcloth in it. Wring the cloth properly to get rid of excess water, and place it on the affected areas. Do this for five to ten minutes

Cold compress

