MAY 06, 2023
Ways To Prevent Heat Pimples
Heat pimples are one of the most common skincare problems people face, usually during summer
What is a heat pimple?
Extreme tight clothing and friction, are some of the reasons for heat pimples
Causes of heat pimple
Mix castor oil with sandalwood oil and rosewater. Apply it to the affected areas. Rinse it off after half an hour with cold water
Castor oil and sandalwood oil
Take 1 tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel and 1 teaspoon of honey. Mix them together. Keep it on your skin for 30 minutes, then rinse it off using cool water
Aloe vera and honey
Mix neem powder, calendula powder, and rosewater in a bowl. Apply this to your pimples and wash it off after 30 minutes
Neem and calendula
Take a cucumber, peel it, and grate it to get its juice. Mix two tablespoons of the juice with orange essential oil and aloe vera gel. Use a cotton pad to apply this on affected areas. Wash it off using cold water after 20 minutes
Cucumber and orange essential oil
Take yogurt and honey and mix well. Apply this on your pimple areas and leave it on the skin for half an hour to 40 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry
Yogurt and honey
Scoop out the gel from an aloe leaf and mix two tablespoons the gel with 2 drops of tea tree essential and 4 drops of jojoba oil. Stir well and apply this to affected areas. Keep it on your skin for about 20 minutes, then wash it off thoroughly using cold water
Tea tree oil and aloe vera
Take chilled water and soak a clean washcloth in it. Wring the cloth properly to get rid of excess water, and place it on the affected areas. Do this for five to ten minutes
Cold compress
