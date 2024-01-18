Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
January 18, 2024
Ways to prevent white hair
Smoking brings harmful toxins and nicotine that affects blood vessels including those in your hair
No smoking
Image Source: Freepik
Protect your hair from harmful UV rays by covering it with hat or scarf
Sun protection
Image Source: Freepik
Avoid damaging your hair with excessive heat of stylist tools and chemical-laden products
Safe styling
Image Source: Freepik
Eat high nutrition foods like walnuts, and green vegetables to maintain natural color
Balanced diet
Image Source: Freepik
Instead of artificial dyes, prepare homemade masks using amla, curry leaves, coconut oil or black tea
Image Source: Freepik
Natural hair masks
Prevent premature graying by reducing stress with techniques like meditation
Stress management
Image Source: Freepik
Include high antioxidant in foods like olive oil, green tea or fish to support healthy hair pigmentation
Antioxidant rich foods
Image Source: Freepik
Engage in yoga exercises to boost blood circulation in the scalp
Yoga asanas
Image Source: Freepik
Right shampoo
Image Source: Freepik
Prefer shampoo that is made of natural ingredients or has less chemical
Eggs, beans, fish, oatmeal, yogurt, chicken and turkey are rich sources of vitamins for healthy hair
Vitamins
Image Source: Freepik
