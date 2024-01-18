Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 18, 2024

Ways to prevent white hair

Smoking brings harmful toxins and nicotine that affects blood vessels including those in your hair

No smoking

Image Source: Freepik

Protect your hair from harmful UV rays by covering it with hat or scarf

Sun protection

Image Source: Freepik

Avoid damaging your hair with excessive heat of stylist tools and chemical-laden products

Safe styling

Image Source: Freepik

Eat high nutrition foods like walnuts, and green vegetables to maintain natural color

Balanced diet

Image Source: Freepik

Instead of artificial dyes, prepare homemade masks using amla, curry leaves, coconut oil or black tea 

Image Source: Freepik

Natural hair masks

Prevent premature graying by reducing stress with techniques like meditation

Stress management

Image Source: Freepik

Include high antioxidant in foods like olive oil, green tea or fish to support healthy hair pigmentation

Antioxidant rich foods

Image Source: Freepik

Engage in yoga exercises to boost blood circulation in the scalp

Yoga asanas

Image Source: Freepik

Right shampoo

Image Source: Freepik

Prefer shampoo that is made of natural ingredients or has less chemical

Eggs, beans, fish, oatmeal, yogurt, chicken and turkey are rich sources of vitamins for healthy hair

Vitamins

Image Source: Freepik

