Hitarthi Shah

 lifestyle

JUNE 01, 2023

Ways to protect eyes from sun damage

Wear sunglasses that contain UV protection, as exposure to harsh rays may cause diseases to eyes, like cataract

Wear sunglasses

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

A wide hat acts as an extra layer of safety and protects from the sun rays to the face as well as neck

Wear a hat

Image : Pexels

If you have dry eyes, it is recommended to use eye drops to keep them hydrated

Use eye drops

Image : Pexels

During summers, eyes can dry out easily, which can lead to burning sensations. Avoid it by regular water consumption

Hydrate yourself

Image : Pexels

Sun gazing may be fun, but harmful for eyes and can cause serious damage to them

Avoid looking at sun

Image : Pexels

There are various foods rich in nutrients and Vitamins to support eye health like almonds, carrots and many more

Eat balanced diet

Image : Pexels

Staring at the screens for longer durations can lead to eye strain and cause serious eye problems

Limit screen time

Image : Pexels

Drinking extra alcohol can strain the eyes. Reducing alcohol consumption will keep you hydrated

Avoid alcohol

Image : Pexels

Good quality sleep has a positive impact on the eyes. When you're sleep deprived eyes may have a burning sensation

Get quality sleep

Image : Pexels

In case any serious eye damage or infection, consult a doctor

Disclaimer

