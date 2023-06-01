JUNE 01, 2023
Ways to protect eyes from sun damage
Wear sunglasses that contain UV protection, as exposure to harsh rays may cause diseases to eyes, like cataract
Wear sunglasses
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
A wide hat acts as an extra layer of safety and protects from the sun rays to the face as well as neck
Wear a hat
Image : Pexels
If you have dry eyes, it is recommended to use eye drops to keep them hydrated
Use eye drops
Image : Pexels
During summers, eyes can dry out easily, which can lead to burning sensations. Avoid it by regular water consumption
Hydrate yourself
Image : Pexels
Sun gazing may be fun, but harmful for eyes and can cause serious damage to them
Avoid looking at sun
Image : Pexels
There are various foods rich in nutrients and Vitamins to support eye health like almonds, carrots and many more
Eat balanced diet
Image : Pexels
Staring at the screens for longer durations can lead to eye strain and cause serious eye problems
Limit screen time
Image : Pexels
Drinking extra alcohol can strain the eyes. Reducing alcohol consumption will keep you hydrated
Avoid alcohol
Image : Pexels
Good quality sleep has a positive impact on the eyes. When you're sleep deprived eyes may have a burning sensation
Get quality sleep
Image : Pexels
In case any serious eye damage or infection, consult a doctor
Disclaimer
