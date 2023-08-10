Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 10, 2023
Ways to protect hair while sleeping
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to beautiful locks
Locks
You’ve taken all the possible steps to maintain shiny locks, but how you take care of it when you sleep
Image: Pexels
Zzz's
Certain habits could be causing your hair more damage than you can imagine, especially as you toss and turn all night
Image: Pexels
Toss and turn
Swipe left to find out and don't forget to add these to your hair care routine
Image: Pexels
Steps to follow
#1
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Never sleep with wet hair
Image: Pexels
#2
Pamper your hair with warm oil treatment
Wear your hair in a bun
#3
Image: Pexels
Use satin/ silk pillowcase
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Brush your hair before going to bed
Image: Pexels
Wake up to healthier, happier hair!
Wake up
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.