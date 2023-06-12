Heading 3

JUNE 12, 2023

Ways to release stress &
 improve well-being

Stress is a common experience for many people and some deal with it everyday

Stress

Taking care of your long-term mental and physical health is an important part of stress management

Management

Try the below mentioned techniques to ward off ongoing stress

Techniques

If you're feeling stressed, take a break and do something you enjoy. It could be reading a book, listening to music, or taking a walk

No.1

No.2

Writing about your feelings can be a great way to release stress. You can keep a journal or write a letter to yourself or someone else about what's causing you stress

No.3

Deep breathing can help you to calm down and relax. Inhale deeply through your nose and exhale slowly through your mouth

Try to force yourself to go outside and sit in the sun if you can. This does not imply that you must go for a long stroll or engage in any strenuous activity. According to studies, simply sitting outside might improve your mood and energy

Go outside

Do a quick workout that’s under 10 minutes, as it helps improve your mood on a subconscious level

Indulge in hobbies

Indulge in any hobby that you’re
interested in, like art, music, dancing or singing.Hobbies can keep you distracted and eventually make you feel better

Be it to a friend or a professional, it is crucial to express how you feel on bad days. It can help you feel less overwhelmed and make you feel better. It will help you unburden yourself mentally

Talk it out

