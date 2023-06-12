Heading 3
Ways to release stress &
improve well-being
Stress is a common experience for many people and some deal with it everyday
Stress
Image : Pexels
Taking care of your long-term mental and physical health is an important part of stress management
Image : Pexels
Management
Try the below mentioned techniques to ward off ongoing stress
Techniques
Image : Pexels
If you're feeling stressed, take a break and do something you enjoy. It could be reading a book, listening to music, or taking a walk
No.1
Image : Pexels
No.2
Image : Pexels
Writing about your feelings can be a great way to release stress. You can keep a journal or write a letter to yourself or someone else about what's causing you stress
Image : Pexels
No.3
Deep breathing can help you to calm down and relax. Inhale deeply through your nose and exhale slowly through your mouth
Try to force yourself to go outside and sit in the sun if you can. This does not imply that you must go for a long stroll or engage in any strenuous activity. According to studies, simply sitting outside might improve your mood and energy
Go outside
Image : Pexels
Do a quick workout that’s under 10 minutes, as it helps improve your mood on a subconscious level
Image : Pexels
Indulge in hobbies
Image : Pexels
Indulge in any hobby that you’re
interested in, like art, music, dancing or singing.Hobbies can keep you distracted and eventually make you feel better
Image : Pexels
Be it to a friend or a professional, it is crucial to express how you feel on bad days. It can help you feel less overwhelmed and make you feel better. It will help you unburden yourself mentally
Talk it out
