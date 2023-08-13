Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 13, 2023

Ways to reuse old mascara wand 

We waste nothing not even an old mascara wand

The mascara wand may be tiny in size, but other than volumizing your lashes, it’s capable of doing some amazing things.

Before you find out ways to reuse it, make sure to clean it well with micellar water or shampoo and lukewarm water

Here’s a mini list of all the fun ways you can reuse your old mascara wand! 

To remove dead skin underneath the cuticles

To remove mascara clumps and separate the lashes if they get stuck together

To coat lashes and eyebrows with castor oil to promote hair growth

To tame fly-aways by spritzing some hair spray on the wand and brush 'em brows

To remove dirt that's stuck between the keys of your keyboard

Pretty hacks, isn't it? So don’t toss away the mascara wand instead save by giving it a new purpose!

