Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 15, 2024
Ways to say ‘I've a crush on you’
I've developed feelings for you
#1
I have a bit of a crush on you
#2
You've caught my attention in a special way
#3
I find myself drawn towards you romantically
#4
I've been thinking about you a lot lately
#5
You've really captured my heart
#6
I'm starting to develop feelings for you
#7
I'm finding myself smitten with you
#8
You've become someone I can't stop thinking about
#9
I've been admiring you more than usual lately
#10
