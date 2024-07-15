Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

july 15, 2024

Ways to say ‘I've a crush on you’

I've developed feelings for you

I have a bit of a crush on you

You've caught my attention in a special way

I find myself drawn towards you romantically

I've been thinking about you a lot lately

You've really captured my heart

I'm starting to develop feelings for you

I'm finding myself smitten with you

You've become someone I can't stop thinking about

I've been admiring you more than usual lately

