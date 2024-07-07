Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

july 07, 2024

Ways to say that you are not well

I'm feeling under the weather

#1

I'm not feeling too great

#2

I'm a bit under the weather today

#3

I'm feeling a bit off

#4

I'm not feeling my best

#5

I need rest today

#6

I'm feeling a little under par

#7

I'm feeling a bit peaky

#8

I'm feeling a bit rundown

#9

I'm very low today

#10

