Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 07, 2024
Ways to say that you are not well
I'm feeling under the weather
#1
Image Source: Pexels
I'm not feeling too great
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I'm a bit under the weather today
#3
Image Source: Pexels
I'm feeling a bit off
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I'm not feeling my best
#5
Image Source: Pexels
I need rest today
Image Source: Pexels
#6
I'm feeling a little under par
#7
Image Source: Pexels
I'm feeling a bit peaky
#8
Image Source: Pexels
I'm feeling a bit rundown
#9
Image Source: Pexels
I'm very low today
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.