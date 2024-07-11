Heading 3

Ways to say you are busy

I'm swamped

#1

I'm tied up

#2

My schedule is full

#3

I have a lot on my plate

#4

I'm up to my ears at work

#5

I'm occupied

#6

I'm overloaded

#7

I'm knee-deep in task

#8

I'm in the middle of something

#9

I have my hands full

#10

