Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
Ways to self-soothe after a hectic day
Take a warm bath or shower to relax your body and mind
Listen to calming music or your favorite playlist to unwind
Engage in deep breathing exercises to relax and reduce stress
Have heartfelt conversation with a loved one. Seek out trusted friends and family
Having a good cry allows you to release built-up emotions and helps ease physical and emotional pain
Treat yourself to a comforting cup of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate
Curl up with a good book or watch movie that makes you feel good
Turn your phone off and take a walk
Engage in a hobby or activity that brings you joy and relaxation
Get a good night's sleep to recharge and start fresh the next day
