Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Ways to self-soothe after a hectic day

Take a warm bath or shower to relax your body and mind

#1

Listen to calming music or your favorite playlist to unwind

#2

Engage in deep breathing exercises to relax and reduce stress

#3

Have heartfelt conversation with a loved one. Seek out trusted friends and family

#4

Having a good cry allows you to release built-up emotions and helps ease physical and emotional pain

#5

Treat yourself to a comforting cup of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate 

#6

Curl up with a good book or watch movie that makes you feel good

#7

Turn your phone off and take a walk

#8

#9

Engage in a hobby or activity that brings you joy and relaxation

Get a good night's sleep to recharge and start fresh the next day

#10

