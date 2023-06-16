Heading 3

 Ways to stay fit without gym

Gym exercises require to take out time and a trainer to guide you

Gym

Not everyone can go to the gym so here are some exercises to stay fit without going to the gym

Exercise

Daily walk for at least 30 mins boost muscle power and increases bone strength

Walk

Boxing is a great exercise to increase focus and helps burn calories

Boxing

Stair

Climbing stairs is a great alternative to gym cardio exercise and also helps to burn calories

Dancing

Dancing is a fun form of exercise that keeps you physically fit and keeps you happy as well

People with desk jobs easily experience knee and back pain. Putting up legs in the air reduces the pain and helps blood circulate

Leg up

There are some effective exercises which don't require equipment and can be done at home like jumping jack, planks, and squats

HIIT exercise

Meditation

Meditation relieves stress, depression, and anxiety and keeps you calm

Wall sits are an effective exercise that engages all muscles and burns calories

Wall sit

