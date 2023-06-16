Heading 3
JUNE 16, 2023
Ways to stay fit without gym
Gym exercises require to take out time and a trainer to guide you
Gym
Not everyone can go to the gym so here are some exercises to stay fit without going to the gym
Exercise
Daily walk for at least 30 mins boost muscle power and increases bone strength
Walk
Boxing is a great exercise to increase focus and helps burn calories
Boxing
Stair
Climbing stairs is a great alternative to gym cardio exercise and also helps to burn calories
Dancing
Dancing is a fun form of exercise that keeps you physically fit and keeps you happy as well
People with desk jobs easily experience knee and back pain. Putting up legs in the air reduces the pain and helps blood circulate
Leg up
There are some effective exercises which don't require equipment and can be done at home like jumping jack, planks, and squats
HIIT exercise
Meditation
Meditation relieves stress, depression, and anxiety and keeps you calm
Wall sits are an effective exercise that engages all muscles and burns calories
Wall sit
