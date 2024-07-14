Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 14, 2024
Ways to stop being a boring person
Stop thinking you are boring
#1
Put your opinions/views whatsoever they are in front of others
#2
Show your talent
#3
Tell about your hobbies
#4
Talk about your past experiences, the places you have lived, the friends you have made, the cities you have visited, the books you have read, the movies you have watched
#5
Don't BRAG, please
#6
Don't keep saying the same things always
#7
Never disturb a person who is busy
#8
Focus on your life, getting your nose in other people's jobs will make you worse than boring
#9
A tale is interesting only if told once
#10
