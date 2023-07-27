Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 27, 2023

Ways to strengthen your bond with friends 

It might be difficult to maintain a work-life balance and spend time with friends and family. Plan a hiking trip with your friends to bond with them 

Hiking Adventure 

Image: Pexels 

A scavenger hunt sounds perfect to have some fun and rekindle old memories

Image: Pexels 

Scavenger Hunt 

You can plan a small getaway with your friends to be close to nature and have an adventurous experience of horseback riding 

Horseback Riding 

Image: Pexels 

Escape the chaos of your monotonous life with a camping trip. Setting up the tents together, lighting the bonfire, and remembering the old times can make way for new fond memories

Camping Trip 

Image: Pexels 

Star Gazing 

Image: Pexels 

Do you enjoy peace and identifying constellations? The star gazing sounds like the perfect  option for you and your friends 

Image: Pexels 

Bike Ride 

A bike ride with friends on a rainy day sounds like the perfect weekend plan! Be careful to drive safe and have fun

What better way to bond with friends than over a barbeque? It is convenient as well as very creative

Barbeque burst 

Image: Pexels 

brace yourself to have competitive fun with your friends! 

Go Bowling 

Image: Pexels 

 Food Hopping 

Image: Pexels 

Experiment with different cuisines and ambiances with a food-hopping plan

Image: Pexels 

This idea is not unheard of but you are always bound to enjoy the classic game of bingo with your friends 

Bingo 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here