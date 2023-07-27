Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 27, 2023
Ways to strengthen your bond with friends
It might be difficult to maintain a work-life balance and spend time with friends and family. Plan a hiking trip with your friends to bond with them
Hiking Adventure
Image: Pexels
A scavenger hunt sounds perfect to have some fun and rekindle old memories
Image: Pexels
Scavenger Hunt
You can plan a small getaway with your friends to be close to nature and have an adventurous experience of horseback riding
Horseback Riding
Image: Pexels
Escape the chaos of your monotonous life with a camping trip. Setting up the tents together, lighting the bonfire, and remembering the old times can make way for new fond memories
Camping Trip
Image: Pexels
Star Gazing
Image: Pexels
Do you enjoy peace and identifying constellations? The star gazing sounds like the perfect option for you and your friends
Image: Pexels
Bike Ride
A bike ride with friends on a rainy day sounds like the perfect weekend plan! Be careful to drive safe and have fun
What better way to bond with friends than over a barbeque? It is convenient as well as very creative
Barbeque burst
Image: Pexels
brace yourself to have competitive fun with your friends!
Go Bowling
Image: Pexels
Food Hopping
Image: Pexels
Experiment with different cuisines and ambiances with a food-hopping plan
Image: Pexels
This idea is not unheard of but you are always bound to enjoy the classic game of bingo with your friends
Bingo
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.