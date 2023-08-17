Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 17, 2023
Ways to style a white tank top
Image: Pexels
Tank tops are a basic wardrobe staple that can be styled with versatility
Tank tops
Take a look at all the ways you can style your tank top and elevate your outfits
Image: Pexels
Styling options
You can never go wrong with all white. An all white outfit also makes you appear well put-together
Image: Pexels
All white
Pair your tank top with a silk skirt for a daytime look and accessories to upstyle the outfit
Image: Pexels
Silk skirt
Trousers & button up
Image: Pexels
This is a good outfit choice for a workwear inspired look. Layer your tank top under an oversized button up and some trousers
Image: Pexels
Favorite jeans
A tshirt and jeans is a pair you can never go wrong with. Pair your tank top with your favorite pair of jeans and accessorize to evelate the look
Pair your tank top with a mini skirt or mini denim skirt for for summery look
Mini skirt
Image: Pexels
With denim midi skirts in trend right now, pair your favorite tank top with a midi denim skirt for a chic look
Denim midi skirt
Image: Pexels
Matching set
Image: Pexels
Pair your tank top with a matching pant suit or any set for an office outfit
Image: Pexels
Dress up your tank top along with a blazer, and pair it with a mini skirt for a casual work outfit
Blazer
