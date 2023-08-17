Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 17, 2023

Ways to style a white tank top

Image: Pexels

Tank tops are a basic wardrobe staple that can be styled with versatility

Tank tops 

Take a look at all the ways you can style your tank top and elevate your outfits

Image: Pexels

Styling options

You can never go wrong with all white. An all white outfit also makes you appear well put-together 

Image: Pexels

All white

Pair your tank top with a silk skirt for a daytime look and accessories to upstyle the outfit

Image: Pexels

Silk skirt

Trousers & button up

Image: Pexels

This is a good outfit choice for a workwear inspired look. Layer your tank top under an oversized button up and some trousers 

Image: Pexels

Favorite jeans

A tshirt and jeans is a pair you can never go wrong with. Pair your tank top with your favorite pair of jeans and accessorize to evelate the look

Pair your tank top with a mini skirt or mini denim skirt for for summery look

Mini skirt

Image: Pexels

With denim midi skirts in trend right now, pair your favorite tank top with a midi denim skirt for a chic look

Denim midi skirt

Image: Pexels

Matching set

Image: Pexels

Pair your tank top with a matching pant suit or any set for an office outfit

Image: Pexels

Dress up your tank top along with a blazer, and pair it with a mini skirt for a casual work outfit

Blazer

