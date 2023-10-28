Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Ways to surprise your partner
Even if you have been together for years, plan unexpected dates to keep the romance alive
Unexpected Dates
Image Source: Pexels
Gifting handwritten romantic letters is one of those ways that assures the purity of a relationship
Write love letter
Image Source: Pexels
Plan a romantic trip to any place will not make your partner happy but also keep the relationship healthy
Romantic Trip
Image Source: Pexels
Buy your partner the tickets of their favorite event, either music festival or stand-up comedy
Attend their favorite event
Image Source: Pexels
You can either cook your partner's comfort food or can order online to surprise her or him
Cook his/her favorite meal
Image Source: Pexels
Grab your cozy cushions and prepare the popcorn. Set up a projector and you are done!
Set up a movie night
Image Source: Pexels
This surprise is likely to warm the heart of your significant other if he loves animals
Give him a pet
Image Source: Pexels
You can give your partner a handwritten poetry on a date night and then wait for the magic to happen
Write a poem
Image Source: Pexels
You can pick up your partner from his or her workplace as it is an instant mood booster
Pick them up
Image Source: Pexels
Take your partner for long drives occasionally as it strengthens your romantic bond
Long Drives
Image Source: Pexels
