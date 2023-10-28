Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Ways to surprise your partner 

Even if you have been together for years, plan unexpected dates to keep the romance alive

Unexpected Dates

Image Source: Pexels 

Gifting handwritten romantic letters is one of those ways that assures the purity of a relationship

Write love letter

Image Source: Pexels 

Plan a romantic trip to any place will not make your partner happy but also keep the relationship healthy

Romantic Trip

Image Source: Pexels 

Buy your partner the tickets of their favorite event, either music festival or stand-up comedy

Attend their favorite event

Image Source: Pexels 

You can either cook your partner's comfort food or can order online to surprise her or him

Cook his/her favorite meal

Image Source: Pexels 

Grab your cozy cushions and prepare the popcorn. Set up a projector and you are done!

Set up a movie night

Image Source: Pexels 

This surprise is likely to warm the heart of your significant other if he loves animals

Give him a pet

Image Source: Pexels 

You can give your partner a handwritten poetry on a date night and then wait for the magic to happen

Write a poem

Image Source: Pexels 

You can pick up your partner from his or her workplace as it is an instant mood booster

Pick them up

Image Source: Pexels 

Take your partner for long drives occasionally as it strengthens your romantic bond

 Long Drives

Image Source: Pexels 

