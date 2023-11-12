Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
Ways to take care of menstrual hygiene
Whether one is using regular pads or tampons, changing them frequently is one of the most important aspects of hygiene in menstruation
Frequently change the products
Image Source: Pexels
The products must be properly wrapped before disposal. They should not be flushed as it can cause blockage
Discard Waste Safely
Image Source: Pexels
One must wash hands thoroughly after the process to ensure there are no remains of bacteria and blood on your hands
Personal Hygiene
Image Source: Pexels
Wearing comfortable clothing during the menstrual cycle can not only relax you but also play a critical role in maintaining menstrual hygiene
Wear light clothes
Image Source: Pexels
The genital area must ideally be washed with warm water without any chemical products or soaps
No Chemical Use
Image Source: Pexels
Many women use combinations such as two pads or a tampon and a pad. This can enhance the chances of rashes and infection
One Sanitation Mode at once
Image Source: Pexels
Ensure to take a warm water shower twice a day. It will help you in cleaning and lifting your mood
Warm Water Shower
Image Source: Pexels
Minimize the Smell
Image Source: Pexels
The smell is natural but you can keep your pubic hair short by trimming or shaving to minimize it
You can use wet wipes instead of toilet paper
Wet wipes
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure to wash your blood stains using cold water and regular soaps
Wash Stains
Image Source: Pexels
