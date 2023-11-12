Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

Ways to take care of menstrual hygiene

Whether one is using regular pads or tampons, changing them frequently is one of the most important aspects of hygiene in menstruation 

Frequently change the products 

The products must be properly wrapped before disposal. They should not be flushed as it can cause blockage

Discard Waste Safely

One must wash hands thoroughly after the process to ensure there are no remains of bacteria and blood on your hands

Personal Hygiene 

Wearing comfortable clothing during the menstrual cycle can not only relax you but also play a critical role in maintaining menstrual hygiene

 Wear light clothes

The genital area must ideally be washed with warm water without any chemical products or soaps

No Chemical Use

Many women use combinations such as two pads or a tampon and a pad. This can enhance the chances of rashes and infection

One Sanitation Mode at once

Ensure to take a warm water shower twice a day. It will help you in cleaning and lifting your mood 

Warm Water Shower

Minimize the Smell

The smell is natural but you can keep your pubic hair short by trimming or shaving to minimize it

You can use wet wipes instead of toilet paper 

Wet wipes

Make sure to wash your blood stains using cold water and regular soaps

Wash Stains

