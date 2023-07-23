Heading 3

Ways to tame baby hair 

Opt for a silk pillow to sleep on which reduces friction and hair damage

#1

Image: Pexels

Use a hair spray after combing and keep it handy to use it frequently

Image: Pexels

#2

A headband can hold down baby hair and looks simple as well as trendy 

#3

Image: Pexels

Try using a toothbrush or a mascara wand to comb the tiny hair strands

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Baby hair is usually due to being dry, try oil treatments

Image: Pexels

#6

Make sure to use a conditioner after shampooing to control frizz

Avoid frequent heat styling as it leads to hair damage and breakage and more baby hair

#7

Image: Pexels

While styling, just spraying water helps to smoothen the hair

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

Use a dry shampoo to tame baby hair and style them

Image: Pexels

Use a non-stick serum to keep strands hydrated and avoid them being frizzy

#10

