Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 23, 2023
Ways to tame baby hair
Opt for a silk pillow to sleep on which reduces friction and hair damage
#1
Image: Pexels
Use a hair spray after combing and keep it handy to use it frequently
Image: Pexels
#2
A headband can hold down baby hair and looks simple as well as trendy
#3
Image: Pexels
Try using a toothbrush or a mascara wand to comb the tiny hair strands
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Baby hair is usually due to being dry, try oil treatments
Image: Pexels
#6
Make sure to use a conditioner after shampooing to control frizz
Avoid frequent heat styling as it leads to hair damage and breakage and more baby hair
#7
Image: Pexels
While styling, just spraying water helps to smoothen the hair
Image: Pexels
#8
#9
Image: Pexels
Use a dry shampoo to tame baby hair and style them
Image: Pexels
Use a non-stick serum to keep strands hydrated and avoid them being frizzy
#10
