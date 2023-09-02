Heading 3
Ways to upstyle white shirt & jeans
Getting ready is a daily task for all, knowing we have a set time to step out of the house to go to our workplaces. Read ways to style a simple white shirt and jeans
#1
Image: Pexels
A white shirt is a classic choice to have in everybody’s closet. It is a clothing garment that allows you to wear it to any sort of event
#2
Image: Pexels
A corset has been an understated clothing attire for a long time. You can style your corset on top of your white shirt for a fancy look and pair it with some gold shaded accessories
#3
Image: Pexels
You can add a modern twist to your saree with a classic white shirt. Switch up your white shirt into a saree blouse. Keep your hair tied into a bun and add some accessories to elevate the look
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
skirts are something everyone can wear, so make sure to find a skirt that suits you
You can pair your white shirt with a pair of white jeans or even ripped ones for any occasion or event of the day
#6
Image: Pexels
Switch your sneakers with heels or boots to give your white shirt and jeans a more elegant look. Additionally pair it up with a fancy purse to elevate the outfit
#7
Image: Pexels
Crop your white shirt by tying it up in the front for a summery look. Pair your outfit with some simple sandals to add to the summery vibe
#8
Image: Pexels
Use your white shirt as an over shirt and wear a tank top of your choice with jeans. Pair the outfit with sneakers and a sling bag
#9
Image: Pexels
Add a crewneck sweatshirt over a white shirt and blue jeans for a winter appropriate look. Pair the outfit with sneakers and a sling bang
#10
Image: Pexels
