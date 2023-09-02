Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 02, 2023

Ways to upstyle white shirt & jeans

Getting ready is a daily task for all, knowing we have a set time to step out of the house to go to our workplaces. Read ways to style a simple white shirt and jeans

#1

Image: Pexels 

A white shirt is a classic choice to have in everybody’s closet. It is a clothing garment that allows you to wear it to any sort of event

#2

Image: Pexels 

A corset has been an understated clothing attire for a long time. You can style your corset on top of your white shirt for a fancy look and pair it with some gold shaded accessories

#3

Image: Pexels 

You can add a modern twist to your saree with a classic white shirt. Switch up your white shirt into a saree blouse. Keep your hair tied into a bun and add some accessories to elevate the look

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

 skirts are something everyone can wear, so make sure to find a skirt that suits you

You can pair your white shirt with a pair of white jeans or even ripped ones for any occasion or event of the day

#6

Image: Pexels 

Switch your sneakers with heels or boots to give your white shirt and jeans a more elegant look. Additionally pair it up with a fancy purse to elevate the outfit

#7

Image: Pexels 

Crop your white shirt by tying it up in the front for a summery look. Pair your outfit with some simple sandals to add to the summery vibe

#8

Image: Pexels 

Use your white shirt as an over shirt and wear a tank top of your choice with jeans. Pair the outfit with sneakers and a sling bag

#9

Image: Pexels 

Add a crewneck sweatshirt over a white shirt and blue jeans for a winter appropriate look. Pair the outfit with sneakers and a sling bang

#10

Image: Pexels 

