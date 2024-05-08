Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 08, 2024
Ways to use Banana on face
Mash one ripe banana and mix with two tablespoons of finely ground oatmeal
Banana Face Scrub - Step 1
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Gently massage onto damp skin for 2-3 minutes, focusing on rough areas
Step 2
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry
Step 3
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Mash 1 ripe banana and mix with half a tsp of turmeric powder
Banana Face Mask (Brightening) - Step 1
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
Add a tsp of lemon juice for extra brightening
Step 2
Images: freepik
Apply the mixture to your clean face, avoiding the eyes
Step 3
Images: freepik
Leave on for 10-15 minutes, later rinse with lukewarm water and pat dryIndulge in the garlic paste and yogurt, fried to crispy perfection, ideal to eat with butter or cheese
Images: freepik
Step 4
Mash one ripe banana until smooth
Banana Face Mask (Hydration) - Step 1
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Mix in a tsp of honey or a tbsp of yogurt
Step 2
Images: freepik
Step 3
Images: freepik
Apply the mixture to your clean face, avoiding the eyes. After 10-15 mins Rinse with lukewarm water
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.