Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 08, 2024

Ways to use Banana on face

Mash one ripe banana and mix with two tablespoons of finely ground oatmeal

Banana Face Scrub - Step 1

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

Gently massage onto damp skin for 2-3 minutes, focusing on rough areas

Step 2 

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram 

Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry

Step 3

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Mash 1 ripe banana and mix with half a tsp of turmeric powder

Banana Face Mask (Brightening) - Step 1

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram 

Add a tsp of lemon juice for extra brightening

Step 2 

Images: freepik

Apply the mixture to your clean face, avoiding the eyes

Step 3 

Images: freepik

Leave on for 10-15 minutes, later rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry

Images: freepik

Step 4

Mash one ripe banana until smooth

Banana Face Mask (Hydration) - Step 1

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Mix in a tsp of honey or a tbsp of yogurt

Step 2 

Images: freepik

Step 3 

Images: freepik

Apply the mixture to your clean face, avoiding the eyes. After 10-15 mins Rinse with lukewarm water 

