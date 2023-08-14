Heading 3
AUGUST 14, 2023
Ways to use BB cream
BB creams are an absolute must-have since ages, and now we're going to tell you just why
Must-have
We give you a few fab ways to use BB cream that will ensure you never leave home without it
Ways to use
Dot it on and blend well with a brush or your fingertips to give you sheer coverage for your dark circles, spots and fine lines
Light foundation
Primer
A light layer of BB cream acts as a good primer to keep the rest of your makeup in place
Highlighter
Mixing a shimmery eyeshadow with your BB cream will illuminate your skin and give you a gorgeous glow
Some BB creams come with plenty of hydrating properties to ensure that your skin stays moisturized all the time
Moisturiser
Super serum BB cream has a high SPF to cover all your sun protection needs all summer long, minus the greasiness of a regular sunscreen
SPF
Blush
Using a spatula or even a spoon, scrape off a bit of lipstick and mix it will with your BB cream on the back of your hand to make your own cream blush
Mist
All you have to do is dab on your BB cream on the makeup mist to get rid of that tinge of color it left behind
