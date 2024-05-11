Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 11, 2024
Ways To Use Beetroot On The Face
Mix beetroot juice with gram flour (besan) to form a thick paste
Beetroot Scrub - Step 1
Gently scrub your face with the mixture using circular motions and later rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 2
This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin
Benefit
Blend a small beetroot into a smooth paste and mix it with plain yogurt
Beetroot Mask for Hydration - Step 1
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes
Step 2
Rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 3
This pack can help hydrate and nourish dry skin
Benefit
Grate a small beetroot and mix it with a tablespoon of honey
Beetroot Mask for Glow - Step 1
Step 2
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Next, Rinse off with lukewarm water
This mask can help brighten and rejuvenate dull skin
Benefit
