Jiya Surana 

MAY 11, 2024

Ways To Use Beetroot On The Face

Mix beetroot juice with gram flour (besan) to form a thick paste

Gently scrub your face with the mixture using circular motions and later rinse off with lukewarm water

This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin

Blend a small beetroot into a smooth paste and mix it with plain yogurt

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes

Rinse off with lukewarm water

This pack can help hydrate and nourish dry skin

Grate a small beetroot and mix it with a tablespoon of honey

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Next, Rinse off with lukewarm water

This mask can help brighten and rejuvenate dull skin

