Jiya Surana 

 lifestyle 

may 20, 2024

Ways to use Blueberry on face

Blend a handful of blueberries with plain yogurt to form a smooth paste

Blueberry Mask for Hydration - step 1

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 2 

This pack can help hydrate and nourish dry skin

Benefit 

Blend a handful of blueberries with oatmeal to form a thick paste

Blueberry Scrub - Step 1

Gently scrub your face with the mixture using circular motions

Step 2 

Rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 3 

This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin

Benefit 

Mash a handful of blueberries and mix them with a tablespoon of honey

Blueberry Mask for Glow - Step 1

Step 2 

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water

This mask can help brighten and rejuvenate dull skin

Benefit 

