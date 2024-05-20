Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 20, 2024
Ways to use Blueberry on face
Blend a handful of blueberries with plain yogurt to form a smooth paste
Blueberry Mask for Hydration - step 1
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 2
This pack can help hydrate and nourish dry skin
Benefit
Blend a handful of blueberries with oatmeal to form a thick paste
Blueberry Scrub - Step 1
Gently scrub your face with the mixture using circular motions
Step 2
Rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 3
This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin
Benefit
Mash a handful of blueberries and mix them with a tablespoon of honey
Blueberry Mask for Glow - Step 1
Step 2
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water
This mask can help brighten and rejuvenate dull skin
Benefit
