Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 14, 2024
Ways to use Cherry on the face
Mash a few cherries and mix them with plain yogurt to form a paste
Cherry Mask for Glowing Skin - Step 1
Image: Freepik
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 2
Image: Freepik
This mask can help brighten and rejuvenate dull skin
Benefit
Image: Freepik
Blend cherries with coconut oil to form a smooth paste
Cherry Mask for Hydration - Step 1
Image: Freepik
Put the mixture on your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water
Step 2
Image: Freepik
This mask can help hydrate and nourish dry skin
Image: Freepik
Benefit
Blend cherries with honey and a little sugar to form a scrub
Cherry Scrub - Step 1
Image: Freepik
Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions
Step 2
Image: Freepik
Rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 3
Image: Freepik
This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin
Benefit
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.