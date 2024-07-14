Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 14, 2024

Ways to use Cherry on the face

Mash a few cherries and mix them with plain yogurt to form a paste

Cherry Mask for Glowing Skin - Step 1

Image: Freepik

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 2 

Image: Freepik

This mask can help brighten and rejuvenate dull skin

Benefit 

Image: Freepik

Blend cherries with coconut oil to form a smooth paste

Cherry Mask for Hydration - Step 1

Image: Freepik

Put the mixture on your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water

Step 2

Image: Freepik

This mask can help hydrate and nourish dry skin

Image: Freepik

Benefit 

Blend cherries with honey and a little sugar to form a scrub

Cherry Scrub - Step 1

Image: Freepik

Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions

Step 2 

Image: Freepik

Rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 3

Image: Freepik

This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin

Benefit 

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here