Ways to use Cinnamon on face
Who doesn't know what cinnamon can do to our health, but did you know it can be used on skin too? Whether you have dull skin or dark spots, cinnamon has got you covered
Combine a pinch of cinnamon powder with a few drops of coconut oil or aloe vera gel
Cinnamon Spot Treatment
Apply the mixture directly onto acne spots or blemishes
Step 2
Leave it on overnight and rinse off in the morning for reduced inflammation and clearer skin
Step 3
Mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 1 tablespoon of sugar and a splash of olive oil
Cinnamon Face Scrub
Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin in circular motions
Step 2
Rinse off with water to exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal a smoother complexion
Step 3
Mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 2 teaspoons of honey
Cinnamon Face Mask
Apply the mixture evenly to your clean face
Step 2
Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water to brighten and revitalize your skin
Step 3
