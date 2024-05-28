Heading 3

Jiya Surana

 Lifestyle

may 28, 2024

Ways to use Cinnamon on face

Who doesn't know what cinnamon can do to our health, but did you know it can be used on skin too? Whether you have dull skin or dark spots, cinnamon has got you covered

Cinnamon DIYs 

Combine a pinch of cinnamon powder with a few drops of coconut oil or aloe vera gel

 Cinnamon Spot Treatment

Apply the mixture directly onto acne spots or blemishes

Step 2 

Leave it on overnight and rinse off in the morning for reduced inflammation and clearer skin

Step 3 

Mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 1 tablespoon of sugar and a splash of olive oil

Cinnamon Face Scrub

Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin in circular motions

Step 2 

Rinse off with water to exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal a smoother complexion

Step 3 

Mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 2 teaspoons of honey

Cinnamon Face Mask

Apply the mixture evenly to your clean face

Step 2 

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water to brighten and revitalize your skin

Step 3 

