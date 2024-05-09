Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 08, 2024

Ways To Use Coconut On The Face

Crush coconut chunks into smaller pieces

Coconut Face Scrub - Step 1

Images: freepik

Mix the crushed coconut with a tablespoon of coconut oil or honey

Step 2

Images: freepik

Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin in circular motions to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells, then rinse off with water

Step 3

Images: freepik

Blend coconut chunks into a smooth paste and apply it onto your clean face

Coconut Face Mask - Step 1 

Images: freepik

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water for moisturized and nourished skin

Step 2

Images: freepik

Pour some coconut water into a small spray bottle

Images: freepik

Coconut toner - Step 1

Spritz the coconut water onto your face after cleansing and allow it to air dry or gently pat it onto your skin

Step 2 

Images: freepik

Blend coconut chunks with aloe vera gel or yogurt

Coconut Moisturizer - Step 1

Images: freepik

Step 2 

Images: freepik

Apply the mixture to your face as a moisturizing mask

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off to hydrate and soothe your skin

Step 3

Images: freepik

