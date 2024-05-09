Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 08, 2024
Ways To Use Coconut On The Face
Crush coconut chunks into smaller pieces
Coconut Face Scrub - Step 1
Images: freepik
Mix the crushed coconut with a tablespoon of coconut oil or honey
Step 2
Images: freepik
Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin in circular motions to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells, then rinse off with water
Step 3
Images: freepik
Blend coconut chunks into a smooth paste and apply it onto your clean face
Coconut Face Mask - Step 1
Images: freepik
Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water for moisturized and nourished skin
Step 2
Images: freepik
Pour some coconut water into a small spray bottle
Images: freepik
Coconut toner - Step 1
Spritz the coconut water onto your face after cleansing and allow it to air dry or gently pat it onto your skin
Step 2
Images: freepik
Blend coconut chunks with aloe vera gel or yogurt
Coconut Moisturizer - Step 1
Images: freepik
Step 2
Images: freepik
Apply the mixture to your face as a moisturizing mask
Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off to hydrate and soothe your skin
Step 3
Images: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.