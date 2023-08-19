Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 19, 2023
Ways to use coffee in a beauty routine
Mix some coffee power with coconut or olive oil to create a natural exfoliating scrub
Exfoliating scrub
Apply some chill brewed coffee under your eyes using a cotton pad. It can help reduce dark circles, and puffiness
Eye De-puffer
Create a coffee scrub by combining coffee powder with warm water and massaging it onto the areas affected by cellulite
Cellulite treatment
Mix some coffee with your regular shampoo and use it to gently exfoliate your scalp
Hair exfoliant
Scalp stimulant
Brew a strong cup of coffee and let is cool. Use it as a scalp rinse after shampooing your hair
hair color enhance
Brew a pot of strong coffee and let it cool. Rinse your hair with the cooled coffee to enhance brown hair color and add natural highlights
Mix coffee with warm water and a little olive oil to create a paste and apply it to the areas with cellulite wrap
Anti-cellulite Body Wrap
Create a face mask by mixing coffee, honey and yogurt. Apply it to your face, and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing it off
Face mask
Hand exfoliator
Mix coffee with some coconut oil and use it to exfoliate your hands
Add brewed coffee to a foot soak to help soothe tired feet and reduce odor
Foot soak
