Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 19, 2023

Ways to use coffee in a beauty routine

Image: Pexels

Mix some coffee power with coconut or olive oil to create a natural exfoliating scrub

Exfoliating scrub

Apply some chill brewed coffee under your eyes using a cotton pad. It can help reduce dark circles, and puffiness

Image: Pexels

Eye De-puffer

Create a coffee scrub by combining coffee powder with warm water and massaging it onto the areas affected by cellulite

Image: Pexels

Cellulite treatment

Mix some coffee with your regular shampoo and use it to gently exfoliate your scalp

Image: Pexels

Hair exfoliant

Scalp stimulant

Image: Pexels

Brew a strong cup of coffee and let is cool. Use it as a scalp rinse after shampooing your hair

Image: Pexels

hair color enhance

Brew a pot of strong coffee and let it cool. Rinse your hair with the cooled coffee to enhance brown hair color and add natural highlights

Mix coffee with warm water and a little olive oil to create a paste and apply it to the areas with cellulite wrap

Anti-cellulite Body Wrap

Image: Pexels

Create a face mask by mixing coffee, honey and yogurt. Apply it to your face, and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing it off

Face mask

Image: Pexels

Hand exfoliator

Image: Pexels

Mix coffee with some coconut oil and use it to exfoliate your hands

Image: Pexels

Add brewed coffee to a foot soak to help soothe tired feet and reduce odor 

Foot soak

