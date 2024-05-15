Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 15, 2024
Ways To Use Green Tea On The Face
Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool
Green Tea Ice Cubes - Step 1
Image: freepik
Pour the green tea into an ice cube tray and freeze
Step 2
Image: freepik
Use the green tea ice cubes to gently massage around your eyes to reduce puffiness and soothe tired eyes
Step 3
Image: freepik
Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it chill
Green Tea Face Mist - Step 1
Image: freepik
Pour the green tea into a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator
Step 2
Image: freepik
Spritz your face with the green tea mist throughout the day to refresh and hydrate your skin
Step 3
Image: freepik
Make a potent green tea and allow it to cool down
Image: freepik
Green Tea Face Mask - Step 1
Mix the green tea with a tablespoon of clay mask to form a paste
Image: freepik
Step 2
Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes
Step 3
Image: freepik
Rinse off with warm water to reveal fresh, revitalized skin
Step 4
Image: freepik
