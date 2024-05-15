Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 15, 2024

Ways To Use Green Tea On The Face

Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool

Green Tea Ice Cubes - Step 1

Image: freepik

Pour the green tea into an ice cube tray and freeze

Step 2 

Image: freepik

Use the green tea ice cubes to gently massage around your eyes to reduce puffiness and soothe tired eyes

Step 3 

Image: freepik

Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it chill 

Green Tea Face Mist - Step 1

Image: freepik

Pour the green tea into a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator

Step 2 

Image: freepik

Spritz your face with the green tea mist throughout the day to refresh and hydrate your skin

Step 3 

Image: freepik

Make a potent green tea and allow it to cool down

Image: freepik

Green Tea Face Mask - Step 1

Mix the green tea with a tablespoon of clay mask to form a paste

Image: freepik

Step 2 

Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes

Step 3 

Image: freepik

Rinse off with warm water to reveal fresh, revitalized skin

Step 4

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here