Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 09, 2024
Ways to use Kiwi on face
Mash a ripe kiwi and apply it directly to your clean face
Kiwi Face Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Leave it on for 15-20 minutes
Step 2
Image Source: Freepik
Rinse off with lukewarm water for refreshed and glowing skin
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
Mix mashed kiwi with a tablespoon of sugar or oatmeal
Kiwi Face Scrub
Image Source: Freepik
Gently massage the mixture onto damp skin in circular motions
Image Source: Freepik
Step 2
Rinse off with water to reveal smoother and softer skin
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
Blend a ripe kiwi with a tablespoon of witch hazel or rose water
Kiwi Face Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Strain the mixture to remove any pulp
Step 2
Image Source: Freepik
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
Apply the kiwi toner to your face using a cotton pad to tighten pores and refresh your skin
These DIY methods can be a fun and natural way to incorporate kiwi into your skincare routine. Enjoy pampering yourself with some kiwi goodness
Kiwi goodness
Image Source: Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here