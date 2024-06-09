Heading 3

Ways to use Kiwi on face

Mash a ripe kiwi and apply it directly to your clean face

Kiwi Face Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Rinse off with lukewarm water for refreshed and glowing skin

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

Mix mashed kiwi with a tablespoon of sugar or oatmeal

Kiwi Face Scrub

Image Source: Freepik

Gently massage the mixture onto damp skin in circular motions

Image Source: Freepik

Step 2

Rinse off with water to reveal smoother and softer skin

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

Blend a ripe kiwi with a tablespoon of witch hazel or rose water

Kiwi Face Toner

Image Source: Freepik

Strain the mixture to remove any pulp

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

Apply the kiwi toner to your face using a cotton pad to tighten pores and refresh your skin

These DIY methods can be a fun and natural way to incorporate kiwi into your skincare routine. Enjoy pampering yourself with some kiwi goodness

Kiwi goodness

Image Source: Freepik

