Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

Ways to use lemon on face

Start by mixing 1 tsp of freshly squeezed lemon juice with 1 tsp of honey

Image: Pexels 

Lemon juice & honey face mask

Apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the eye area

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

Step 3

Image: Pexels 

Leave the mask on for about 10-15 minutes

Rinse off with lukewarm water and follow up with a gentle moisturizer

Step 4

Image: Pexels 

Lemon-infused water mist

Image: Pexels 

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a spray bottle filled with distilled water

Shake well to mix the lemon juice and water

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

Spray the lemon-infused water onto your face as a refreshing mist

Step 3

Image: Pexels 

Begin with mixing 1 tbsp of lemon juice with 2 tablespoon of plain yoghurt

Image: Pexels 

Lemon juice exfoliating scrub 

Add a tsp of fine sugar or ground oats for exfoliation

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

Gently massage the mixture onto your face in circular motions for a few minutes and rinse

Step 3

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here