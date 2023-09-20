Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
Ways to use lemon on face
Start by mixing 1 tsp of freshly squeezed lemon juice with 1 tsp of honey
Lemon juice & honey face mask
Apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the eye area
Step 2
Step 3
Leave the mask on for about 10-15 minutes
Rinse off with lukewarm water and follow up with a gentle moisturizer
Step 4
Lemon-infused water mist
Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a spray bottle filled with distilled water
Shake well to mix the lemon juice and water
Step 2
Spray the lemon-infused water onto your face as a refreshing mist
Step 3
Begin with mixing 1 tbsp of lemon juice with 2 tablespoon of plain yoghurt
Lemon juice exfoliating scrub
Add a tsp of fine sugar or ground oats for exfoliation
Step 2
Gently massage the mixture onto your face in circular motions for a few minutes and rinse
Step 3
