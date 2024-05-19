Heading 3
Ways To Use Lemongrass On The Face
Boil a pot of water and add a handful of fresh or dried lemongrass to the boiling water
Drape a towel over your head and lean over the pot, keeping your face at a comfortable distance from the steam
Steam your face for 5-10 minutes, then pat your skin dry
Brew a strong lemongrass tea by steeping lemongrass in hot water for 10- 15 minutes. Let it cool
Mix the lemongrass tea with equal parts witch hazel
Pour the mixture into a clean spray bottle
Grind fresh lemongrass into a paste using a blender or mortar and pestle
Mix the lemongrass paste with equal parts plain yogurt and a teaspoon of honey
Apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the eye area
Leave the mask on for 10-15 mins, then rinse off with warm water
