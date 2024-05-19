Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 19, 2024

Ways To Use Lemongrass On The Face

Boil a pot of water and add a handful of fresh or dried lemongrass to the boiling water

Lemon Grass Steam - Step 1

Image: freepik

Drape a towel over your head and lean over the pot, keeping your face at a comfortable distance from the steam

Step 2 

Image: freepik

Steam your face for 5-10 minutes, then pat your skin dry

Step 3 

Image: freepik

Brew a strong lemongrass tea by steeping lemongrass in hot water for 10- 15 minutes. Let it cool

Lemon Grass Toner - Step 1

Image: freepik

Mix the lemongrass tea with equal parts witch hazel

Step 2 

Image: freepik

Pour the mixture into a clean spray bottle

Step 3 

Image: freepik

Grind fresh lemongrass into a paste using a blender or mortar and pestle

Lemon Grass Face Mask - Step 1

Image: freepik

Mix the lemongrass paste with equal parts plain yogurt and a teaspoon of honey

Image: freepik

Step 2 

Apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the eye area

Image: freepik

Step 3 

Leave the mask on for 10-15 mins, then rinse off with warm water

Step 4

Image: freepik

