Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 14, 2024
Ways to use Mint on your face
Crush fresh mint leaves into a paste
Mint Face Mask - Step 1
Image: freepik
Apply the paste evenly on your face
Step 2
Image: freepik
Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water for refreshed and toned skin
Step 3
Image: freepik
Mix finely chopped mint leaves with sugar and a bit of olive oil
Mint Scrub
Image: freepik
Gently massage the mixture onto damp skin in circular motions
Step 2
Image: freepik
Rinse off with water to reveal smoother and brighter skin
Image: freepik
Step 3
Boil mint leaves in water and let it cool
Mint Toner
Image: freepik
Strain the liquid and pour it into a spray bottle
Step 2
Image: freepik
Use it as a refreshing toner by spritzing onto your face after cleansing
Step 3
Image: freepik
Benefit
Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram
Mint's astringent properties make it a refreshing natural skin toner that can cleanse and tighten pores
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.