Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

may 14, 2024

Ways to use Mint on your face

Crush fresh mint leaves into a paste

Mint Face Mask - Step 1

Image: freepik

Apply the paste evenly on your face

Step 2 

Image: freepik

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water for refreshed and toned skin

Step 3 

Image: freepik

Mix finely chopped mint leaves with sugar and a bit of olive oil

Mint Scrub

Image: freepik

Gently massage the mixture onto damp skin in circular motions

     Step 2 

Image: freepik

Rinse off with water to reveal smoother and brighter skin

Image: freepik

Step 3 

Boil mint leaves in water and let it cool

Mint Toner

Image: freepik

Strain the liquid and pour it into a spray bottle

Step 2 

Image: freepik 

Use it as a refreshing toner by spritzing onto your face after cleansing

Step 3 

Image: freepik

Benefit 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram 

Mint's astringent properties make it a refreshing natural skin toner that can cleanse and tighten pores

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here